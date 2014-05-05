SHANGHAI May 5 China National Nuclear Power Co
Ltd said it plans to sell shares publicly in Shanghai aiming to
raise 16.3 billion yuan ($2.60 billion), the first initial
public offering from the industry as China resumes expansion on
its nuclear power capacity.
The listing, if approved by the securities regulator, could
also the biggest mainland listing since Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd debuted in July 2010, and comes after
China restarted its IPO market this year.
Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd has also applied for an IPO
in Shanghai that could raise nearly 22 billion yuan, according
to Reuters calculations.
The state-owned China National Nuclear plans to sell 3.651
billion shares, or 25 percent of the enlarged capital base, the
company said in a preliminary prospectus posted on the website
of the securities regulator over the weekend.
It plans to use the proceeds to fund projects and replenish
working capital.
($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan)
