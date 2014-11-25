(Corrects reduction to say 3.2 percent, down from 3.4 percent,
not 3.4 percent down from 3.6 percent, in para 2)
* C.bank cuts guidance rate for key repo contract
* Seen as reinforcing policy easing signals
* Fourth reduction in rate in 2014 as growth slows
* Comes days after surprise lending rate cut
* Chinese banks may remain reluctant to lend - analysts
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 25 China's central bank cut the
yield for a key short-term money rate on Tuesday for the fourth
time this year, as regulators step up efforts to reduce funding
pressure on Chinese companies.
The reduction of the yield on the 14-day bond repurchase
agreement (repo) to 3.2 percent, from 3.4 percent, follows a
surprise cut to benchmark lending rates on Friday to support the
cooling economy, and follows similar moves in October and July
as growth wobbled.
Expectations for further easing have stimulated stock
markets in China and abroad, while depressing domestic bond
yields and putting downward pressure on the yuan.
"This signals the central bank will make further efforts to
lower borrowing costs for investors and support liquidity," said
a trader at a city bank in Shanghai.
The People's Bank of China cut one-year benchmark lending
rates by 40 basis points to 5.6 percent late on Friday, and at
the same time increased the maximum payable deposit rate to 3.3
percent from 3.2 percent.
On Tuesday, it drained 5 billion yuan ($814.17 million) from
money markets through 14-day repos. The size of the issue was
negligible, but traders read the decision to cut the official
yield as a further reminder to Chinese financial institutions to
lower the cost of money.
The traded yield on the 14-day repo had already fallen
sharply on Monday, and is now down over 60 basis points (bps)
from Friday's weighted average rate. But it did not respond
strongly to the announcement, with the average standing at 3.81
percent at midday.
Other money rates continued to decline, with the benchmark
seven-day repo weighted average at 3.3013 percent
at midday, down 20 bps from 3.5052 on Monday, when the rate
plunged nearly 50 bps as the market opened.
MESSAGE RECEIVED?
Chinese banks rely on the interbank market to keep enough
cash on hand to run ATMs, make loans, and repay investors in
wealth management products, but insiders say they have abused
the market at times, borrowing quick cash for short periods to
fudge their balance sheets to meet regulatory requirements.
Traders say the PBOC has therefore increasingly relied on
sending discreet messages through issuance amounts, tenors and
official yields to encourage banks to take on more or less risk
given economic conditions, and its moves have been watched by
stock investors for signs of changes in monetary stance.
China's economy is heading towards its slowest expansion in
nearly a quarter of a century as factory growth stalls and the
property market weakens. Many firms are also struggling with
debt, as slowing sales crimp their ability to pay back loans.
"Corporate leverage has exploded in China," warned Ron
Temple, managing director at Lazard Asset Management, during a
recent UBS investor forum.
"We've gone from 136 percent of GDP in 2011 to 168 percent
in 2013. Taking into account 10 percent nominal GDP growth, that
means corporate debt in China grew 50 percent in two years."
WEAK APPETITE FOR CREDIT
A study of Reuters data showed the lending rate cut by
itself could bring little relief to smaller firms struggling
with the most worrisome debt burdens, as banks increasingly
favour companies that are either highly solvent or backed by an
implicit government guarantee.
While at least eight mid-sized banks have raising deposit
rates to the new maximum to compete for customers, whether the
guidance loan rate will spur more lending remains in question,
given that banks have been legally free to decide their own loan
rates since June 2013, and yet have remained reluctant to lend.
Government insiders told Reuters that concerns about debt
loads at Chinese firms, combined with fears of deflationary
risks, have triggered a change in attitudes, and regulators are
now considering embarking on a longer loosening cycle that could
even include a cut to bank reserve requirement ratios, which
would flood markets with fresh cash.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin, Brenda Goh and the
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)