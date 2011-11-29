HONG KONG Nov 28 Private equity funds KKR
& Co LP, Sequoia Capital China and Everbright Private
Equity, have committed three-quarters of the $145 million Hong
Kong initial public offering of China Outfitters Holdings Ltd
, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The IFR report said the three funds had committed $110
million as cornerstone investors.
Private equity firms are increasingly stepping in to join
pre-IPO financings. The funds are providing capital to
fast-growing companies on the IPO track that need a chunk of
cash before they can list, an area of financing that hedge funds
previously dominated in Asia prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
U.S. private equity fund KKR has committed $60m, the
Everbright fund has committed $25m and Sequoia has committed
$25m.
KKR, Sequoia and Everbright declined comment.
The men's apparel maker is selling about 690 million shares
via joint bookrunners BOC International, Daiwa Capital, ICBC
International, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and UBS AG
, IFR reported.
Pricing is slated for Dec. 2.
Media reports in June said the IPO had been postponed
because of market conditions.
(Reporting by Jing Song; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in
SHANGHAI; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)