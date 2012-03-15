HONG KONG, March 15 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country's largest developer by market value, on Thursday said net profit for 2011 rose 21.5 percent as the company continues to prove one of the strongest performers despite a slowdown caused by two years of housing curbs by Beijing.

The state-backed home builder said profit for the year totalled HK$15.03 billion, up from HK$12.37 billion in 2010.

China Overseas Land, which focuses on higher-priced, higher-margin homes that analysts say leave it with more room to cut prices, said earnings per share for the year was HK$1.839.

The company proposed a final dividend of HK$0.2 per share.

Mainland developers have seen their shares rally after China's central bank started easing reserve requirements last October. The company's shares, which closed the morning session down 2.9 percent, are up around 50 percent since their five-month low of HK$10.36 on Oct. 4. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)