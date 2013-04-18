HONG KONG, April 18 China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd, the country's largest property
developer by market value, posted a 15 percent rise in
first-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said stable
demand will bring in substantial transaction volume desipte
ongoing government tightening.
The state-backed company, which focuses on mid- to high-end
property, posted an operating profit of HK$4.82 billion ($620.91
million) in the January-to-March period, up from HK$4.18 billion
a year earlier, it said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock
exchange on Thursday.
In the first three months of this year, contract sales
totalled HK$40.1 billion, 40 percent of China Overseas Land's
total target of HK$100 billion.
Shares of China Overseas Land rose 2.3 percent ahead of the
results on Thursday morning, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's
0.1 percent loss.
($1 = 7.7628 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)