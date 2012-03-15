By Alex Frew McMillan
| HONG KONG, March 15
HONG KONG, March 15 China Overseas Land &
Investment, the country's largest developer by market
value, posted a 21.5 percent rise in full-year net profit on
Thursday and said it expected restrictive property policies to
remain in place for some time.
The state-backed home builder, which continues to prove one
of the strongest performers amid a slowdown caused by two years
of housing curbs, said profit for the year hit HK$15.03 billion,
up from HK$12.37 billion in 2010.
"Before the easing or eventual removal of the restrictive
policies in the property sector, further softening of home
prices and reduction in transaction volume of sales will
continue," the company said in a statement.
"The market will undergo rapid consolidation and weak
players will be eliminated, while stronger parties will be able
to increase their market share," it said.
China Overseas Land, which focuses on higher-priced,
higher-margin homes that analysts say leave it with more room to
cut prices, said earnings per share for the year were HK$1.839.
It set a dividend of HK$0.2 per share.
Mainland developers' shares have rallied since China started
easing reserve requirements in October.
The company's stock closed the morning session down 2.9
percent, lagging a 0.1 percent drop in the benchmark index
, before the results were announced. They were down nearly
2 percent after the midday break. The shares have jumped about
50 percent since hitting a five-month low of HK$10.36 on Oct. 4.
The company's share price performance is closely watched,
investors using it as a proxy for the Chinese property market.
Its Shenzhen-listed competitor China Vanke, the
largest mainland developer by value of sales, posted a 32
percent rise in 2011 profit to 9.6 billion yuan on Monday, in
line with expectations. It concentrates on lower-priced mass
market homes.
DIVERSIFICATION KEY
China Overseas Land, a unit of state-run China State
Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, said on Tuesday contract
sales for February hit HK$13.1 billion ($1.7 billion), up 209
percent from the same month a year ago, after the launch of a
project in Hong Kong.
Analysts said such a pace of growth was unlikely to be
sustained beyond March.
"We don't think the consensus estimate of strong sales and
high margins can sustain at the same time," Jinsong Du, China
property analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a research note.
China Overseas Land last month set a sales target of HK$80
billion for 2012, having narrowly outstripped the same target
last year. That would represent a decline of 8 percent over its
actual contract sales of HK$87 billion for 2011.
The company said on Thursday the traditional strong selling
season in September and October did not materialise and sales as
a whole in the fourth quarter were not satisfactory.
Beijing's austerity measures have honed in on higher-priced
homes in the biggest cities, which would suggest better sales
this year for mass-market companies like China Vanke and
Evergrande Real Estate
Still, large, geographically diversified developers such as
China Overseas Land, China Vanke and Evergrande are expected to
win business from smaller cash-strapped rivals as home sales
slow in China, according to Standard & Poor's.
China Overseas Land is the most credit-worthy Chinese
developer rated by the agency, S&P said this week. S&P has an
investment grade rating for it and fellow state-owned enterprise
China Resources Land.
($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Paul Tait)