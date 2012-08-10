* H1 core profit HK$6.4 bln vs HK$6.7 bln street view
* Raises sales target for yr by 25 pct to HK$100 bln
* Shares up 39 pct so far in 2012, outperform broad mkt
By Alex Frew McMillan
HONG KONG, Aug 10 China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd, the mainland's largest home builder by
market value, reported on Friday a 9.3 percent rise in
first-half core profit, a little lower than expected, but booked
stronger sales than its peers amid a property slowdown.
The luxury home builder also increased its sales target for
the year by 25 percent, to HK$100 billion.
Property is a key sector of the world's second-largest
economy, but developers have been struggling after more than two
years of efforts by Chinese authorities restricting how many
homes Chinese people can buy, in a bid to bring prices under
control.
During the sales slowdown, industry leaders such as China
Overseas and mass-market producer China Vanke have
been gaining business from their competitors, with buyers
focusing on brands to avoid purchasing a home made by a company
that might run into financial trouble.
China Overseas, which focuses on mid- to high-end property,
posted core profit of HK$6.36 billion for the period. Four
analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast an average 16.3 percent
rise in interim core profit to HK$6.71 billion.
Its net profit for the period was HK$8.38 billion ($1.08
billion), and earnings per share stood at HK$1.026.
Before the results, 31 analysts forecast on average
full-year earnings per share of HK$1.83, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-half revenue totalled HK$25.3 billion, with the
company benefiting from customers gravitating towards developers
with better-brand names during the industry slowdown.
It declared a dividend of 15 cents per share, up 15 percent,
and a special dividend of 2 cents per share to celebrate the
20th anniversary of its stock listing.
China Overseas has not had to cut prices as much as its
competitors to win business.
"Their prices have been holding up pretty firmly, so margin
compression should be less of an issue for COLI," Alan Jin, an
analyst with Mizuho Securities, said ahead of the results.
Companies such as Evergrande Real Estate and Agile
Property, that are focused on lower-priced homes, have
cut prices around 10 percent, eating into their margins, Jin
said.
WELL-OILED SALES SYSTEM
The China Overseas results come after China Vanke, the
country's largest property developer by sales, reported a 25.1
percent rise in first-half net profit on Monday. Vanke saw
profit margins narrow as it cut prices to win business in the
market slowdown.
China Overseas, a unit of state-run China State Construction
Engineering Corp Ltd, achieved strong pre-sales of
HK$65 billion in the first half of the year, up 25 percent
compared with the same time in 2011.
"The sales so far this year have been amazing," Sylvia Wong,
an analyst with UOB Kay Hian, said ahead of the results, noting
that the company's management has designed a well-oiled sales
system.
That means the company holds stock on its books for shorter
periods than its peers. It also cut prices to attract business
in the downturn.
"They have got a good brand and everyone knows them," Wong
said. "They've been good at making sure things are running
smoothly, and they don't hold onto things unnaturally long."
The company is increasing a focus on developing property in
Hong Kong, home to some of the highest residential prices in the
world. Though the city was China Overseas's first market when
the company launched, Wong feels it has a better edge on the
mainland, where its rivals are less robust.
"Hong Kong is extremely competitive," Wong said. "If they
hope to come into Hong Kong and make good money, no way."
China Overseas Land shares closed the morning session up 1.3
percent ahead of results, which came in during the lunch-time
break in trade in Hong Kong.
They are up 39 percent so far in 2012, with investors buoyed
by a rebound in home sales and prices in China. That's well
ahead of the 10 percent increase in the benchmark Hang Seng
index, while the Hang Seng Properties index has risen
19.2 percent in 2012.
($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars)
