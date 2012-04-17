HONG KONG, April 17 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the country's largest developer by market value, said on Tuesday that first-quarter operating profit was HK$4.18 billion ($540 million), a rise of 10.6 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

China Overseas Land did not provide a comparison or net profit figures, but it posted an operating profit of HK$3.78 billion for the first three months of 2011, according to previous company announcements. No analyst forecasts were immediately available.

State-backed China Overseas Land has outperformed domestic rivals as it diversified its housing portfolio throughout the country to counter a sector slowdown due to an easing domestic economy.

First-quarter operating revenue totalled HK$11.79 billion, up from HK$10.16 billion a year earlier, it said in a brief statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shares of China Overseas Land ended down 1.84 percent on Tuesday, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 0.23 percent fall.

In the first three months of this year, contract sales totalled HK$26.1 billion, 32.6 percent of China Overseas Land's total target of HK$80 billion, which itself was down 8 percent compared with actual contract sales of HK$87 billion for 2011. (Reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)