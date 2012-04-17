HONG KONG, April 17 China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd, the country's largest developer by
market value, said on Tuesday that first-quarter operating
profit was HK$4.18 billion ($540 million), a rise of 10.6
percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.
China Overseas Land did not provide a comparison or net
profit figures, but it posted an operating profit of HK$3.78
billion for the first three months of 2011, according to
previous company announcements. No analyst forecasts were
immediately available.
State-backed China Overseas Land has outperformed domestic
rivals as it diversified its housing portfolio throughout the
country to counter a sector slowdown due to an easing domestic
economy.
First-quarter operating revenue totalled HK$11.79 billion,
up from HK$10.16 billion a year earlier, it said in a brief
statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Shares of China Overseas Land ended down 1.84 percent on
Tuesday, underperforming the Hang Seng Index's 0.23
percent fall.
In the first three months of this year, contract sales
totalled HK$26.1 billion, 32.6 percent of China Overseas Land's
total target of HK$80 billion, which itself was down 8 percent
compared with actual contract sales of HK$87 billion for 2011.
(Reporting by Joy Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)