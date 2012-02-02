By Twinnie Siu
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 2 China Overseas Land &
Investment Ltd, the largest mainland property
developer by market value, on Thursday forecast an 8 percent
decline in its sales this year, which its top executive said
will be "challenging" for developers.
"I was surprised that despite the tightening in China last
year, our property transaction volume and housing prices
continued to rise," Chairman Kong Qingping said at the company's
Lunar New Year lunch meeting. "But I believe the country's
property transaction volume will drop this year."
The company set a sales target of HK$80 billion for 2012,
the same target it set for 2011. China Overseas recorded sales
of HK$87 billion ($11.23 billion) last year, up 29.8 percent
from a year earlier. [ID:nL3E8CK2AP}
The developer said it would maintain profit growth at 20
percent, despite the tough market.
"The global economy is not good this year, and
macro-economic adjustments taking place in mainland China will
continue," Kong said. "This year is a challenging year for the
mainland property market."
He added that the company would keep a close eye on property
price fluctuations, and would adjust its sales strategy
according to market conditions.
China Overseas Land shares closed up 1.49 percent at
HK$14.94 on Thursday, lagging a 2 percent gain in the benchmark
Hang Seng Index.
Evergrande Real Estate Group, the second-largest developer
in China by sales value, has forecast flat sales for the year
.
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars)
(Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)