HONG KONG Feb 2 China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, the largest mainland property developer by market value, on Thursday forecast an 8 percent decline in its sales this year, which its top executive said will be "challenging" for developers.

"I was surprised that despite the tightening in China last year, our property transaction volume and housing prices continued to rise," Chairman Kong Qingping said at the company's Lunar New Year lunch meeting. "But I believe the country's property transaction volume will drop this year."

The company set a sales target of HK$80 billion for 2012, the same target it set for 2011. China Overseas recorded sales of HK$87 billion ($11.23 billion) last year, up 29.8 percent from a year earlier. [ID:nL3E8CK2AP}

The developer said it would maintain profit growth at 20 percent, despite the tough market.

"The global economy is not good this year, and macro-economic adjustments taking place in mainland China will continue," Kong said. "This year is a challenging year for the mainland property market."

He added that the company would keep a close eye on property price fluctuations, and would adjust its sales strategy according to market conditions.

China Overseas Land shares closed up 1.49 percent at HK$14.94 on Thursday, lagging a 2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Evergrande Real Estate Group, the second-largest developer in China by sales value, has forecast flat sales for the year . ($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars) (Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)