BRIEF-NBG Pangaea real estate FY 2016 net profit up by 25.3 pct at EUR 53.5 mln
* FY 2016 turnover at 115.4 million euros ($124.54 million) versus 110.9 million euros year ago
HONG KONG, June 5 Chinese developer China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd was the winning bidder for two residential sites in Hong Kong, bidding a total HK$4.54 billion ($584.96 million), the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Wednesday. Both sites are located on the Kowloon side of the city with one measuring 7,771 square metres and the other measuring 8,585 square metres.
($1 = 7.7612 Hong Kong dollars)
* Current year has started well and we look forward to building on our foundations
* Have been agreed to sell its Hong Kong insurance business,Standard Life (Asia) Limited to Standard Life’S Chinese joint venture insurance business, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited