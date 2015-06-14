HONG KONG, June 14 China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC) has agreed to invest 32 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in the preference shares issued by China Railway Development Fund Co Ltd, the Chinese insurer said on Sunday.

The 15-year preference shares will receive an annual income and help CPIC to "broaden the investment channels of insurance capital, optimise asset allocation and enhance long-term investment income," the insurer said in a statement.

The investment represents 40.9 percent of China Railway Development Fund's total preference shares.

The fund was established in 2014 and the latest infusion will take its registered capital to 188 billion yuan. With a tenure of 20 years, the fund is primarily involved in management of railway construction projects and other railway-related land development and operation projects.

($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Mark Potter)