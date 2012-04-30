HONG KONG, April 30 China Postal Express &
Logistics, a unit of China Post Group, said in a prospectus
filing that it could raise 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion)from an
initial public offering that would be one of the biggest planned
for Asia this year.
The company plans to sell up to 4 billion shares on the
Shanghai stock exchange, equivalent to one-third of its enlarged
capital, according to the prospectus filed on Saturday with the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). China Postal gave
no price range on the proposed offering.
Citic Securities was hired as sponsor
of the IPO, which will be reviewed by the CSRC on May 4.
The IPO would be among the biggest in Asia Pacific in 2012,
after the slowest start in equity capital markets in the region
in four years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tesco Lotus's property fund had the biggest IPO
in Asia ex-Japan so far in 2012, with a $600 million deal in
March. Other large offerings planned for the year include the $2
billion IPO by Felda Global Ventures Holdings in Malaysia, the
$2 billion listing of Formula One racing in Singapore, and the
$1 billion deal by Graff Diamonds in Hong Kong.
Founded in June 2010 by China Post and 31 provincial postal
companies, the company's history dates back to 1985, when it
started international express mail delivery.
China Postal plans to use proceeds of the offering to expand
its logistics centers, warehouses and delivery network,
according to the prospectus. The company had turnover of 25.89
billion yuan in 2011 and profit of 901 million yuan.
($1 = 6.310 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Eric Meijer)