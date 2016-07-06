* PSBC's non-performing loan ratio was 0.81 pct at end-March
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, July 5 Postal Savings Bank of China,
the country's biggest bank branch network, is advertising its
strong asset quality to boost its up to $10 billion IPO, but its
offer documents also reveal an unsettling and growing exposure
to risky shadow loans.
The state-owned bank, which filed a preliminary IPO
prospectus last week, has a reassuringly conservative profile,
set up as a deposit-taking bank in 2007 on the network of the
former postal savings bureau.
Its bad loans at the end of March 2016 were just 0.81
percent in a country where the sector average is officially
about 2 percent - and unofficially much worse, say analysts.
But a review of PSBC's 843-page prospectus, issued late on
Monday, reveals the bank's growing exposure to illiquid
alternative assets that could pose a risk to its balance sheet.
Its investment in high-return assets such as wealth
management products (WMP), trust investment plans, asset
management plans and securities investment funds have risen to
12.4 percent of total assets at end-March from just 2.7 percent
in 2013, the prospectus shows.
Regulators in China are concerned that such "shadow lending"
products - often financing borrowers that struggle to raise
loans, such as firms with high debts and overcapacity or local
government agencies - mask the scale and risks of lending in an
economy where debt has ballooned since the global financial
crisis.
Such investments typically have more lax provisions for
recognising bad bets than traditional lending and are often
structured so as not to appear on the originating bank's balance
sheet.
According to analysts, large Chinese commercial banks carry
about 5-6 percent of such assets, while mid-sized banks tend to
have higher exposure, perhaps 15-30 percent.
PSBC said in the prospectus it was exposed to credit risks
arising from these investments as they are not tradable, but it
also said the bank had built a "credit risk management
structure" covering its entire business process.
"We assign an aggregate credit limit in each financial
institution and bond issuer we transact with or invest in. In
addition, we set an exposure limit for each customer and make
timely adjustments to reflect changes in its risk profile."
PSBC declined to comment beyond the details given in its
prospectus.
GROWTH CYCLE
With more than 40,000 outlets and 505 million customers -
about a third of China's population - PSBC is the last big
state-backed lender to go public in the world's second-largest
economy.
Its access to cheap deposits and a relatively clean loan
book have attracted investors including Canadian pension fund
CPPIB, global banks JPMorgan and UBS, and
Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings.
JPMorgan, Temasek and UBS declined to comment. CPPIB said
its long-term investment thesis remains the same.
PSBC has also expanded its own WMP offerings in recent
years, with proceeds rising to 1.25 trillion yuan ($187.42
billion) last year, more than doubling from 2013, and some of
that is in turn invested in these risky alternative assets - a
cycle that potentially feeds ever greater growth in these
products.
The bank said it was not liable for any loss suffered by
investors in its WMPs.
Some investors are also sceptical about the bank's ability
to grow after the IPO while keeping its bad loans down in a
slowing economy.
"When banks don't have much pressure in growing their assets
or loan books its relatively easy for them to control the NPLs,"
said Edmond Law, a China banking sector analyst with UOB KAY
Hian.
"After listing if they are going to expand, if they are
going to make more new loans ... that's when the risk comes in."
($1 = 6.6680 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller in
BEIJING; Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Denny Thomas;
Editing by Will Waterman and Kenneth Maxwell)