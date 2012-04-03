HONG KONG, April 3 China Power New Energy
Development Co has agreed to invest 455 million yuan
($72.25 million) to buy 20 percent of real estate and new energy
firm Hainan Dalecheng Development Holding Co.
China Power is acquiring from Shanghai Qianbo Investment a
stake in Hainan Dalecheng, which focuses on energy-saving and
environmental protection projects in real estate development,
China Power said in a statement.
China Power, which operates wind and hydro power generation
projects, is investing in energy-saving ventures amid the
Chinese government's increasing focus on clean energy and energy
efficiency projects to curb pollution and energy consumption.
($1 = 6.2980 yuan)
(Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Robert Birsel)