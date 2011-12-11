HONG KONG Dec 12 China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd said on Monday it would sell shares to third party China Three Gorges Corporation, raising HK$2.1 billion ($270 million) to fund investment in future power generating projects.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the power plant operator said it would sell 3.23 billion new shares, or 29.05 percent of its enlarged share capital, to China Three Gorges, a state-owned energy investor and developer.

The shares will be issued at HK$0.65 each, representing a 96.97 percent premium to the previous close.

