HONG KONG Dec 12 China Power New Energy
Development Co Ltd said on Monday it would sell shares
to third party China Three Gorges Corporation, raising HK$2.1
billion ($270 million) to fund investment in future power
generating projects.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the power plant
operator said it would sell 3.23 billion new shares, or 29.05
percent of its enlarged share capital, to China Three Gorges, a
state-owned energy investor and developer.
The shares will be issued at HK$0.65 each, representing a
96.97 percent premium to the previous close.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)