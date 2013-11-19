BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports March sales of 29,092 units, up 3.3 pct
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 China Precision Steel Inc : * Announces first quarter fiscal 2014 results * Q1 loss per share $2.47 * Q1 revenue $11.8 million versus $6 million * Says co is working to recover its outstanding accounts receivables and has
tightened its credit policy * Says as of September 30, 2013, co had a backlog of $8.2 million * Outlook remains cautious as steel industry continues to struggle with
overcapacity combined with pressure on steel prices * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's Treasury is committed to a responsible fiscal path following S&P Global Ratings decision to cut the country's sovereign credit rating to "junk", it said on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 3 Guggenheim Investments, overseen by global chief investment officer Scott Minerd, had positive net flows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in March, the firm said on Monday.