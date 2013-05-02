HONG KONG May 2 China Railway Construction
Corporation plans to issue Regulation S
notes through its wholly-owned subsidiary CRCC Yuxiang Limited,
China Railway said in a statement to the Hong Kong exchange on
Thursday.
China Railway will guarantee the notes and CRCC will lend
the proceeds to China Railway's subsidiaries to invest in
overseas businesses, and for general corporate purposes.
CRCC will begin presentations on the issue to institutional
investors from around May 6, 2013. The amount and terms of the
planned issue have not been decided.
Citigroup, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are
joint global coordinators for the proposed issue.