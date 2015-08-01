HONG KONG Aug 1 China Railway Signal &
Communication Corp (CRSCC), the world's largest builder of rail
traffic control systems, raised $1.4 billion after pricing its
Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom of expectations.
The company priced the 1.75 billion new shares, or about 20
percent of the enlarged share capital, at HK$6.30 each, after
marketing the deal in an indicative range of HK$6.30 to HK$8.00,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR said on Saturday, citing people
familiar with the plans.
The deal will be Hong Kong's second-largest IPO this year
after the $2 billion listing of Lenovo Group's parent Legend
Holdings Corp in June.
It comes on the back of a renewed Chinese government push to
bolster rail and other infrastructure investments to help boost
the cooling economy, but has also coincided with a plunge in
mainland China stock markets of some 30 percent since mid-June.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint
sponsors on the IPO, with Macquarie, BOC International, Goldman
Sachs and China Merchants Securities CMB International and
Haitong International Securities and Haitong Securities also
helping to underwrite the deal.
The banks stand to jointly earn up to $23.8 million in
commissions from the deal, equivalent to a 1.7 percent
underwriting fee, according to the offering prospectus.
($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Kim Coghill)