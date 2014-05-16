* Companies sell assets with low returns
* Additional cash improves ability to pay debt
* Shift to higher return projects benefits stockholders
By Lianting Tu
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - Credit and equity investors in
China's energy sector are already benefiting from wide-ranging
reforms of the country's state-owned enterprises.
Petrochemical and energy companies, including some of the
biggest capital-market issuers, are beginning to offload
non-core assets under a state-backed plan to improve efficiency
in the public sector.
The disposals of low-return assets will add cash to balance
sheets of companies and, ultimately lead to lower gearing and
better debt-servicing ability. This may mean less pressure for
such companies to issue new debt or equity - good news for
investors, said Anthony Leung, credit desk analyst at Nomura.
China National Petroleum Corp announced plans on Monday to
sell parts of two major pipelines in China. This follows a
similar move from peer China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, or
Sinopec, which announced in February the sale of up to 30% of
its gas-station business to private investors.
Other energy companies, such as China National Offshore Oil
Corp and State Grid Corporation of China have also set up
special committees to focus on reforms, according to Standard &
Poor's analyst Lawrence Lu, who covers state-owned entities for
S&P.
The Third Plenum of the Chinese Communist Party in November
2013 made it a priority to invite private capital, as well as
improve governance and working efficiency, to promote mixed
ownership for state-owned companies.
"The reform is good for everyone. It's good for the
shareholders and bondholders, and the economy," said Nomura's
Leung.
WEAKER FINANCES
China's state-owned companies lag their private sector
counterparts on many financial measures, and, generally, have
weaker balance sheets and lower productivity.
On average, China's over 17,000 state-owned companies were
carrying debt equal to 4.6 times their earnings at the end of
2012, compared with just 2.8 times for private companies,
according to a research report from Yukon Huang, senior
associate specialising in the Chinese economy at Carnegie, a
research centre.
About two thirds of bank lending goes to state-owned
companies, but they contribute only one third of national
output, according to Huang.
Standard Chartered analysts calculated a return on assets
for state-owned companies of around 5% at end-2012 - half that
for the private sector.
Financial reforms and tighter credit controls in China's
banks are also accelerating the drive to invite more private
capital into the public sector.
"Banks are increasingly careful about lending to lost
causes, and the idea that (state-owned companies) will always
repay loans now has less credence," the Standard Chartered
analysts wrote.
ENERGETIC EXAMPLE
The energy sector, with a strong track record among private
investors, is a natural starting point for the reform of
state-owned companies, but analysts expect the trend to catch on
quickly once the first precedents are set.
"It is easier for energy companies to sell assets as they
already have a large following and, as they are gigantic in
size, they are more effective in setting examples for the others
to follow," said a Hong Kong-based credit analyst.
While any move towards privatisation threatens to remove the
government safety net for investors, a more efficient public
sector will be advantageous for individual investors and the
wider economy. Indeed, the disposals are aimed at reaching clear
profitability targets.
"The government is encouraging oil companies to divest
stakes in assets with internal rate of return of less than 12%
and reinvest the proceeds in higher-return projects, such as
upstream exploration and production with IRR of above 18%," said
Nomura analysts in a research note.
CNPC's plan to divest its low-return gas pipelines is likely
to improve its credit profile. The move will not only reduce
debt, it will also recycle capital to support more profitable
and strategically important projects, such as the development of
domestic natural gas fields and the acquisition of overseas
oil-and-gas reserves, Moody's said in a ratings report.
Investors are already starting to benefit. The Hong
Kong-listed shares of Sinopec are up 12.6% this year, while
those of PetroChina, CNPC's listed unit, rose 2.8% on Tuesday
after it announced the pipeline sale.
Credit-market participants believe CNPC's bonds will have
support from a decline in supply. Analysts expect the company to
use the proceeds from the sale of the pipelines - valued at
US$4.7bn-US$6.3bn - to cover some of its capital expenditure
needs for this year and, consequently, reduce demand for new
debt.
Some analysts also believed CNPC's decision to issue only
US$1.5bn of offshore bonds earlier this month, far short of
market expectations of around US$3bn, was partly due to the
upcoming asset sale.
(Reporting By Lianting Tu; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)