HONG KONG Nov 17 China Resources
Enterprise Ltd, the country's biggest supermarket
operator and top beer maker, said on Thursday profit for the
third quarter fell 18.4 percent to HK$863 million ($110.9
million) as costs increased and uncertainties of the global
economy had affected consumer sentiment in China.
The result compared with a HK$1.06 billion profit for the
same period a year earlier.
The company, which produces China's top beer brand Snow with
one of the world's largest brewers SABMiller Plc, said
revenue for the quarter rose to HK$30.80 billion from HK$24.45
billion a year earlier.
In August, China Resources Enterprise had said cost pressures
will continue to rise for the remainder of 2011, but its profit
margin should remain at the same level as the first half.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)