HONG KONG Nov 17 China Resources Enterprise Ltd, the country's biggest supermarket operator and top beer maker, said on Thursday profit for the third quarter fell 18.4 percent to HK$863 million ($110.9 million) as costs increased and uncertainties of the global economy had affected consumer sentiment in China.

The result compared with a HK$1.06 billion profit for the same period a year earlier.

The company, which produces China's top beer brand Snow with one of the world's largest brewers SABMiller Plc, said revenue for the quarter rose to HK$30.80 billion from HK$24.45 billion a year earlier.

In August, China Resources Enterprise had said cost pressures will continue to rise for the remainder of 2011, but its profit margin should remain at the same level as the first half.

