* Beer division sales up 19.3 pct in Q3
* Retail sales rise 27 pct, same-store sales up 11.6 pct
* Says consumer sentiment hit by global economic woes
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Nov 17 China Resources
Enterprise Ltd, the country's biggest supermarket
operator and top beer maker, on Thursday posted an 18.4 percent
drop in third-quarter profit amid rising costs.
"Uncertainties surrounding the global economy have affected
consumer sentiment in China, which in turn has put pressure on
the group's consumer goods business in the near term," said
Chairman Qiao Shibo in a statement.
"We are optimistic about the long-term development of
China's retail market," Qiao added.
The company, which produces China's top beer brand Snow with
one of the world's largest brewers SABMiller Plc, said
profit for the third quarter fell to HK$863 million ($110.9
million), from HK$1.06 billion profit a year earlier.
Along with the urban maintenance and construction tax and
education surcharges imposed on foreign enterprises since the
end of 2010, an increase in labour costs and an acceleration of
retail network expansion had affected earnings, it said.
Profit from the retail division plunged 39.7 percent during
the quarter, while food dropped 32.2 percent, and beverages fell
26.2 percent. The beer division posted a 1.5 percent gain.
In August, China Resources Enterprise had said cost
pressures would continue to rise for the remainder of the year,
but its profit margin should remain at the same level as the
first half.
"We will also continue to seek investment opportunities in a
prudent manner to further expand our business and move closer to
our goal of becoming the largest consumer goods company in
China," Qiao said, adding that the company would enhance
profitability through organic growth.
The conglomerate said revenue for the quarter rose to
HK$30.8 billion from HK$24.45 billion a year earlier. Sales from
its retail division rose 27 percent to HK$17.67 billion.
Sales from the beer division were up 19.3 percent at HK$9.27
billion. The food business jumped 35.9 percent to HK$2.88
billion, and beverages climbed 45.4 percent to HK$1.1 billion.
NINE-MONTH BEER SALES UP 24 PCT
The company said beer sales for the first nine months of
2011 rose 24.1 percent to HK$22.1 billion, while profit rose
10.1 percent to HK$863 million.
The company, which operates about 80 breweries in China,
said it would strengthen cooperation with suppliers and
reinforce its centralised purchasing system to stabilise raw
material costs.
On the retail front, China Resources, which operates more
than 3,800 stores in China and more than 77 percent
self-operated, said same-stores sales rose 11.6 percent during
the quarter but the business was facing pressure from rising
wages and taxes.
Shares of the company were down 1.15 percent at the midday
trading break on Thursday before the results, against a 0.88
percent fall in the Hang Seng Index.
