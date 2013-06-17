June 17 China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday it has appointed a new chairman to replace Wang Yin, who has stepped down to concentrate on his role as vice-chairman of China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd.

Wu Xiangdong had quit as managing director and would become the company's new chairman, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

For statement, please click here

(Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)