HONG KONG Oct 2 Tesco Plc will inject
retail assets and HK$4.325 billion ($558 million) in cash into a
hypermarket joint venture with China Resources Enterprise Ltd
, the state-backed Chinese firm said on Wednesday.
China Resources will hold 80 percent of the venture, while
Tesco will take 20 percent, according to a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse.
The joint venture will operate hypermarkets, supermarkets,
convenience stores, cash and carry businesses and liquor stores
in China.
In August, China Resources signed a joint venture with Tesco
in a move that would bring their combined market share close to
market leader Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
China's second-largest supermarket chain also bid in August
for ParknShop, Hong Kong's biggest supermarket chain controlled
by tycoon Li Ka-shing, in a move analysts said would help the
beer-to-retail conglomerate expand market share through a
quality brand.