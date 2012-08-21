HONG KONG Aug 21 China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group, the country's largest private shipbuilder, posted an 82 percent fall in first-half net profit as a glut of vessels ordered during the boom times meant it won few new orders.

January-June net profit slumped to 215.78 million yuan ($33.93 million) from 1.22 billion yuan a year ago, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Listed in November 2010, Rongsheng has also been hit by an insider dealing scandal involving a firm owned by its chairman Zhang Zhirong ahead of CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for Canadian oil firm Nexen Inc.