BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 China SCE Property Holdings Ltd
* Says Nov contract sales up 41 percent y/y at 987 million yuan ($162.03 million)
* Says Jan-Nov contract sales up 95 percent y/y at 10.17 billion yuan ($1.67 billion)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsrooms)
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.