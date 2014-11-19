Box Office: 'Latin Lover' Tops 'The Circle,' 'Fate of the Furious' Rides to Third Straight No. 1
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
Nov 19 Chinascholars Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to dispose non-core assets for 362.8 million yuan(59.28 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/11BjPmR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1201 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LOS ANGELES, April 30 (Variety.com) - It has become a familiar story -- "The Fate of the Furious" is, once again, the box office champ.
JEDDAH, April 30 Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation", company officials said on Sunday during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the country.