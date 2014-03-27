BRIEF-ZIGExN adopts International Financial Reporting Standards
* Says it adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its consolidated financial statements
March 27 ChinaScholars Group Co Ltd
* Says its plan to acquire assets via share issue and cash gets securities regulator's approval
* Says it will invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned unit in Beijing