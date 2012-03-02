(Corrects first paragraph to show funds coming from 2007 IPO proceeds, not a new sale of shares)

SHANGHAI, March 2 China Shenhua Energy said on Friday it plans to use funds raised from its initial public offering in 2007 for a series of purchase agreements it entered into with its parent company, Shenhua Group Corp.

Shenhua Energy said in a filing to the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges that the agreements were to buy railway wagons and equity stakes in various subsidiaries of Shenhua Group.

Total spending on the purchases will be 3.45 billion yuan ($547.60 million), Shenhua Energy said in the Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

The planned stake purchases include a 50 percent stake in Guohua Taicang Company from Guohua Power, as well as a 100 percent stake in Shenhua HK Company and a 60 percent stake in Bayannur Company from Shenhua Group for a total of 2.71 billion yuan.

Shenhua Energy, the country's largest coal producer, posted a 19 percent rise in nine-month profit last year. ($1 = 6.3002 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)