HONG KONG, April 10 China Shipping Development
Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects to
post a net loss for the first quarter of this year on weak
demand in the shipping market and an oversupply of shipping
capacity leading to a fall in freight rates.
"In addition, international oil prices kept on increasing
and as a result, the group's fuel costs have remained at a high
level," China Shipping said in a statement to the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
For 2011, China Shipping posted a 39 percent decline in net
profit to 1.05 billion yuan ($170 million).
For a statement, please click here
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)