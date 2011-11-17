SINGAPORE Nov 17 Singapore-listed China Sky Chemical Fibre said on Thursday the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had directed the textile manufacturer to appoint a special auditor to investigate its previous transactions and purchases.

The request is for an investigation into repairs and maintenance costs totalling 72 million yuan ($11.3 million) in the first quarter of the company's 2009 fiscal year.

The SGX is also asking for the special audit to look into the purchase and subsequent return of a piece of land in China, the purchase of new production facilities and other major acquisitions.

The company said its board is holding an urgent meeting to consider the SGX's directive.

China Sky had requested for a suspension in the trading of its shares before the market opened on Thursday. ($1 = 6.346 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, editing by Rachel Armstrong)