SINGAPORE Dec 22 Singapore-listed China
Sky Chemical Fibre said on Thursday it would not
appoint a special auditor as directed by the Singapore Exchange
(SGX), saying such a move was unwarranted and not in the best
interests of the company and its shareholders.
Last month, the Singapore Exchange directed the textile
manufacturer to appoint a special auditor to investigate
previous transactions and a failed land acquisition in China,
among other issues.
SGX previously raised the issues and the company has
responded adequately each time, China Sky said, adding that SGX
has not provided the justification for the directive.
Officials with SGX could not be reached for comment on
Thursday.
On Dec. 16, SGX reprimanded China Sky and the directors of
its board for failing to comply with the exchange's directive to
appoint a special auditor.
"The company persistently failed to comply despite every
opportunity offered to the company and its board," SGX said
then.
On Wednesday, China Sky released a string of responses to
SGX's reprimand, including email exchanges with the bourse.
China Sky is the latest of Chinese companies that have
attracted scrutiny from the Singapore bourse about accounting
practices.
