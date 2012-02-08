SINGAPORE Feb 8 Singapore-listed China
Sky Chemical Fibre said on Wednesday its Chief
Executive Officer Huang Zhong Xuan had resigned due to health
reasons.
The textile manufacturer has been caught in a row with
Singapore Exchange Ltd after the bourse directed the
company last year to hire an external auditor to probe its
financial dealings, a move rejected by China Sky.
Last month, SGX backed down from a rare move to tap the
courts to force China Sky to appoint an external auditor. China
Sky shares have been suspended since November.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)