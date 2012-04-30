SINGAPORE, April 30 Deloitte & Touche LLP has resigned as auditor of textile manufacturer China Sky Chemical Fibre with immediate effect, saying it is unable to do its job due to the lack of independent directors, China Sky said on Monday.

Deloitte also said China Sky did not have any independent audit committee members since January, the Chinese firm said in a corporate filing.

China Sky said it is applying for more time to report its full year 2011 results.

China Sky's shares have been suspended from trading since November.

It is being investigated for possible breaches of the city-state's financial laws, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and police in February, a week after chief executive Huang Zhong Xuan resigned for health reasons. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)