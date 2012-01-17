SINGAPORE Jan 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) has withdrawn an application to the High Court
to force textile maker China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
to appoint a special auditor, SGX and China Sky said late on
Monday.
SGX said China Sky's lawyer is seeking further instructions
from the Chinese firm following its announcement that it "will
continue to communicate with SGX to resolve the impasse
expediently".
The Singapore bourse operator had applied for a court order
on Jan. 6 to force China Sky to appoint a special auditor to
investigate transactions involving the Chinese firm, after it
missed a deadline set by SGX to do so.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)