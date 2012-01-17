* SGX move follows meeting with China Sky lawyer

* SGX wanted special audit of China Sky's transactions

* China Sky rejected SGX's directive

* China Sky shares suspended since November

* Singapore China index fell 33 pct last yr, double the benchmark losses (Adds comments from lawyers)

By Charmian Kok and Rachel Armstrong

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) backed down from a rare move to tap the courts to force a Chinese company to hire an external auditor to probe its financial dealings, a case underlining the bourse's difficulties in enforcing its rules.

The bourse operator said it withdrew its application to the Singapore High Court to force China Sky Chemical Fibre Company to investigate payments made to an accounting firm run by the firm's audit committee chairman and a number of other transactions.

SGX asked for a court order to enforce its directive after China Sky ignored its deadline. However, the exchange said late on Monday that it had dropped its court application after a meeting with China Sky's lawyer, who is seeking further instructions from the company.

"This saga has exposed structural issues that SGX may have in the sense that shareholders based in Singapore might have limited protection from the existing legal framework," said Tan Han Meng, an analyst at brokerage DMG & Partners.

"This is something similar to a product that is sold without a warranty," he said.

The Singapore bourse has stepped up its scrutiny of accounting practices of Singapore-listed Chinese companies known in the city-state as S-chips, after two waves of accounting problems last year and in 2008.

Companies rarely defy the SGX's regulatory requests, but China Sky's defiance raised concerns about what the bourse can do if overseas-based firms refuse to comply with its orders.

Overseas companies account for 46 percent of the total market capital of all firms listed on the Singapore bourse, according to SGX data for the fourth quarter of last year.

Lawyers said a court order against China Sky, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in China , could have been hard to enforce and SGX's main option now is to negotiate with the company.

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

"The exchange is faced with a very difficult situation where the remedy it is seeking may not be fully effective as the parties concerned are abroad," said Wilson Ang, a dispute resolution lawyer at Norton Rose in Singapore.

"Its ultimate weapon would be to de-list the company, but that would lead to collateral damage for the small investors."

The FTSE Straits Times China Index, which tracks Chinese stocks listed in Singapore, fell 33 percent last year, while the main Straits Times Index lost 17 percent.

In a rare display of defiance, China Sky in December said it would not appoint a special auditor as the move was unwarranted.

China Sky's shares have been suspended from trading since November, after the company requested a halt. It has since asked for trading to resume but SGX has declined its request.

SGX had requested a special auditor to look China Sky's repairs and maintenance costs totalling 72 million yuan ($11.3 million) in the first quarter of the company's 2009 fiscal year. (Editing by Anshuman Daga)