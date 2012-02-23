SINGAPORE Feb 23 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) has said it will consider withdrawing its public
reprimand of a former director of under-fire China Sky Chemical
Fibre Co Ltd after he sued the bourse in the
city-state's High Court.
Yeap Wai Kwong was reprimanded along with China Sky and its
other directors on December 16 last year for failing to comply
with the SGX's demand to have a special audit into the company's
financial transactions.
Yeap, who resigned from his independent director role on
January 5, won permission from the High Court on Tuesday to
apply to have the SGX's decision quashed.
SGX said in a statement issued late on Wednesday that it
will review Yeap's reprimand if he provides them with more
information on his role at the company.
China Sky has clashed repeatedly with the SGX over the
company's refusal to allow a special auditor probe payments made
to an accounting firm run by the company's audit committee
chairman and a series of other transactions.
Last week Singapore's white collar crime unit launched an
investigation into whether the textile manufacturer had breached
the city-state's financial laws.
China Sky's shares have been suspended from trading since
November. Its chief executive Huang Zhong Xuan resigned earlier
this month citing health reasons.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)