Oct 18 Metro Land Corp Ltd

* Says expects 9-month net loss to narrow to 63 million yuan ($10.3 million) from year ago's 189.58 million yuan

* Metro Land says still posting loss in Jan-Sept due to lower apartment prices, loss-making hotel businessSource text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyw83vFurther company coverage: ($1 = 6.0982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)