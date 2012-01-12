HONG KONG Jan 12 Chinasoft International
Ltd, an IT application developer, said on Thursday
that telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei would take a
40 percent stake in its planned outsourcing venture in the
mainland for about 40 million yuan ($6.33 million).
The registered capital of the IT outsourcing venture, an
effort to restructure the company's outsourcing business, will
be 100 million yuan.
China's IT outsourcing business is currently carried out
through 15 of its subsidiaries in the mainland, the United
States and Japan, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong
bourse.
During the six months ended 30 June 2011, revenue from IT
outsourcing services amounted to 475 million yuan, or about 50
percent of its total revenue, the Hong Kong-listed firm said.
Huawei, China's biggest telecom equipment manufacturer,
competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple
Inc in consumer electronics and with Ericsson
and Cisco Systems Inc in telecom network
gear.
Shares of Chinasoft rose 1.32 percent to HK$2.32 as of 0551
GMT, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.05
percent gain.
($1 = 6.3155 yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)