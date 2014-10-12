* ChinaSoft thriving on cloud computing boost -CEO
By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Oct 13 Although Microsoft Corp
is among U.S. technology firms caught up in Chinese security
worries and antitrust probes, a local software company in which
the Seattle giant is a strategic investor is riding high on the
growth of cloud computing.
The chief executive of ChinaSoft International Ltd
, 5 percent-owned by Microsoft, says that's more down
to native firms latching on to global trends like the cloud,
than Beijing policies cutting into orders from state enterprises
for foreign players' goods.
A leading Microsoft distributor in China, selling IT systems
and outsourcing services, ChinaSoft saw first-half profit jump
43 percent to 115 million yuan ($19 million). Founded as an
$81,000 start-up spun out of a government firm, Hong Kong-listed
ChinaSoft is now worth more than $600 million.
"The biggest change has been the arrival of the cloud, and
the impact of cloud computing," Chen said in an interview with
Reuters. China's spending on cloud services rocketed to 80.4
billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2013, according to the China
Software Testing Center, and the market is expected to grow at a
better than 60 percent clip over the next three years as local
firms move away from storing data on in-house servers.
The challenge for foreign tech firms "hasn't been China" per
se, the CEO said, referring to a perception that China's
government is unique in supporting Chinese IT companies and
cloud services providers.
"All countries want (to secure) their most vital sectors
with their own systems," said Chen, whose 15 percent stake in
the Beijing-based company is worth close to $100 million. "It's
the same for the United States."
STATE SPENDING
Foreign companies, particularly U.S. technology firms, have
come under increasing scrutiny in China as Beijing pushes hard
on information security in the wake of last year's cyber
espionage revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden. Firms from Microsoft to IBM Corp
have seen China sales slip as state-run firms have taken
their business elsewhere.
Chen attributes ChinaSoft's success to serving rising demand
from businesses for social, mobile, application and cloud
services requested by their clients. That's taking place against
a backdrop of a burgeoning domestic market, where the government
is supporting the development of local software and security
technology.
With China's state-owned business sector marshalling a huge
capital spending budget, companies local and foreign court their
business. ChinaSoft, which rolled out various government
platforms more than a decade ago, has long-standing
relationships with many central government ministries and
localities.
It also counts state-owned firms like China Mobile
Communications Corp, State Grid Corp of China
and China UnionPay as clients. Newly listed
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is a strategic
partner.
About 50 percent of revenue is tied to state-owned firms and
the government, while revenue attributed to all Microsoft
products and services accounted for about 7 percent of sales in
first-half 2014. Revenue attributed to Microsoft goods and
services in China alone fell.
Microsoft officials in the United States declined to comment
for this story. The company doesn't disclose revenue figures for
China, nor say if sales are rising or falling. According to one
official company presentation, China revenue exceeded $1 billion
in 2013.
OVERSEAS AMBITIONS
Since the start of the year, ChinaSoft has seen its share
price gain more than 30 percent. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng
Index is off nearly 1 percent this year.
It has other powerful backers besides Microsoft: Hony
Capital, the private equity firm backed by Legend Holdings, now
holds a leading 17.85 percent stake. Legend Holdings is the
largest investor in fast-growing computer and smartphone maker
Lenovo Group Ltd.
Now, even as its China business grows, ChinaSoft is pressing
on with international expansion and expanding outsourcing and
consulting services.
Last November, it spent a reported $41 million to buy-out
Austin, Texas-based consultancy Catapult Systems LLC, to extend
its Microsoft integration services globally. Chen said he
expects international revenue to increase to 30 percent of sales
within the next five years, from 20 percent last year.
ChinaSoft also is growing its distribution through a joint
venture with Huawei Technologies Co, the telecom
equipment giant, to provide more outsourcing services, including
management of Huawei's cloud-based payment system.
ChinaSoft has set its sights on more than doubling its
overall revenue to 10 billion yuan by 2015. Despite ChinaSoft's
expanding sales, the company only achieved profit margins of 6.2
percent last year - weak for an industry where margins are
usually much stronger.
The rapid growth of ChinaSoft's workforce - staff has more
than doubled since 2010 alone and now stands at 23,000 - and
rising labor costs are part of the problem, Chen said. "Our goal
now is to get (margins) back to 10 percent".
The executive said ChinaSoft's success in building a more
profitable business will depend on management discipline in
competing against overseas services companies, including
Accenture Plc and IBM.
"We need to show our customers that we have the same service
capabilities as our foreign counterparts," Chen said.
