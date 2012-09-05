BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it launched an investigation into suspected dumping of
solar panels by Chinese producers, a move that could trigger a
trade war between the European Union and China.
The investigation into one of the biggest import sectors
ever targeted stems from a complaint by a group of European
solar companies, led by Germany's SolarWorld.
The group, comprising members in Germany, Italy, Spain and
other EU countries, says Chinese peers have been selling panels
below market value in Europe.
China's solar firms have warned of a trade war, calling on
the Beijing government to strike back. Chinese producers include
Yingli Green Energy, Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd
, Trina Solar Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc
.