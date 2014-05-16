(Repeats for wider distribution with no change to text or
BEIJING May 16 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
on Friday said it has ordered 80 aircraft
from Airbus Group NV worth at least $7.3 billion.
China Southern said it will receive 30 A320 and 50 A320neo
airplanes from 2016 to 2020, increasing capacity by over 12
percent. The airline will pay for the order using its own funds
and bank loans.
China Southern will also sell 6 Embraer SA E145
jets and components to Airbus before year-end, reducing capacity
by 0.02 percent, the Guangzhou-based carrier said in a statement
on its website.
Chinese carriers have recently been increasing capacity to
add flights and routes in China and beyond.
Earlier this week, 9 Air, a newly founded budget subsidiary
of privately owned Juneyao Airlines, ordered 50 Boeing 737 jets.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by
Christopher Cushing, Bernard Orr)