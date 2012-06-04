HONG KONG, June 4 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd , the country's largest airline by fleet size, said on Monday that its state-owned parent is considering injecting capital into the company to lower the airline's debt level.

The carrier was also considering conducting a non public-issue of new shares to its parent, China Southern Air Holding Company, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

For company statement please read

here

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Kim Coghill)