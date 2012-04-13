HONG KONG, April 13 China Southern Airlines
, the country's largest airline by fleet
size, expects its net profit in the first quarter to fall by
over 50 percent from a year earlier due to a slowing Chinese
economy and rising jet fuel prices.
"Due to the factors including the slowdown in the domestic
economic growth and the substantial increase of jet fuel prices,
the operating results of the company declined in the first
quarter of 2012," China Southern said in a statement on the Hong
Kong stock exchange on Friday.
"In addition, the slowdown in the pace of appreciation of
renminbi against U.S. dollar has also brought the substantial
decrease of exchange gain in the first quarter of 2012."
The renminbi is the Chinese currency and is also called the
yuan.
In 2011, China Southern's net profit fell 12 percent to 5.1
billion yuan ($808.59 million).
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
