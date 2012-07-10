BRIEF-Italy's UBI prices 400 mln euro rights issue at 26.1 pct discount
* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)
HONG KONG, July 10 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects its first-half net profit to fall more than 50 percent from a year earlier on slower domestic economic growth and higher jet fuel prices.
Exchange losses due to depreciation of the yuan against the U.S. dollar compared with exchange gains for the same period last year also affected earnings, the carrier said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
China Southern, the country's largest airline by fleet size, reported a net profit of 2.76 billion yuan for the first half of 2011. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
OTTAWA, June 8 New housing prices in Canada jumped by 0.8 percent in April from March, the biggest gain in almost a year, amid keen buyer interest in the hot markets of Toronto and Vancouver, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.