WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
HONG KONG, June 5 Trading in both A and H shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd < 1 055. HK> was suspended on Tu esday.
The trading in the H shares was suspended pending the release of price-sensitive information, according to a filing on the Hong Kong exchange. It gave no further details.
China Southern Airlines, the country's largest airline by fleet size, said on Monday its state-owned parent was considering injecting capital into the company to lower its debt level.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.