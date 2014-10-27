BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
Oct 27 Pci-Suntek Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs software licensing agreement on rich communication services with Qualcomm Technologies


* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition