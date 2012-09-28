* UBS expects sportswear sector to be first to recover
* Sees Anta, Xtep's cash position remaining strong
* Shares of Anta, Xtep jump about 8 percent
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Shares of Chinese sportswear
brands rallied on Friday in healthy trading volume after
brokerage UBS said the sector would be among the first to
recover from a downturn in the world's second-largest economy
thanks to an industry-wide restructuring.
Chinese sportswear groups, including ANTA Sports Products
Ltd and Li Ning Co Ltd, have struggled in
recent months as China's economy has slowed, leaving inventories
bloated and forcing them to cut back on new store openings after
an expansion blitz that followed the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Foreign players are also feeling the heat with Nike Inc
saying on Thursday that orders in China for the next
several months had fallen for the fist time in three years in
what had been a growth market.
Shares rallied across the board, with Anta Sports, the
biggest player in the sector by market value, up as much as 11.6
percent at their highest intraday level in more than three
months.
Rival Li Ning rose 5.9 percent. Smaller players Xtep
International Holdings Ltd surged 8 percent, 361
Degrees International Ltd jumped 6.9 percent and Peak
Sport Products Co Ltd rose 5.7 percent. That outpaced
a 0.31 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
"We turn bullish on the sportswear segment," UBS said in a
research report issued late on Thursday. "We expect sportswear
to be one of the first of the consumer discretionary segments to
emerge from the current downturn as the consolidation process is
near completion."
Store closures for listed sportswear firms seems low, while
most non-listed sportswear companies have either exited or
scaled back their operations in the past two years, UBS said.
"We believe the domestic brands must enhance their
replenishment capability (and) design only products that
customers want," UBS said.
Some analysts said, however, that key problems facing the
industry still needed to be resolved.
"The rally this morning was seen to be short-lived as the
key risk of inventory, cash flow are still there," said Alex
Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group. "A weak Nike earnings
also spelled out the risk of slowing mainland consumption, which
is a negative sign to the industry as a whole."
Domestic brands are also grappling with rising labour and
rental costs, while competition has forced them to rethink their
business strategies.
The $19 billion Chinese sporting goods market had been a
bright spot for companies such as Nike and Adidas,
but slowing economic growth in the country and bloated
inventories are taking a toll on bottom lines.
Analysts at UBS said the industry-wide restructuring would
address issues such as overcapacity and inadequate distribution
that have hampered growth, and allow the companies to pay high
dividends.
"We analysed Anta and Xtep's cash balances to assess their
capacity to pay higher dividends in 2012-14. The results suggest
their cash balances will remain strong in a fixed-dividend
scenario," UBS said.