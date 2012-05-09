SHANGHAI May 9 China State Construction Engineering Corp said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Aabar to develop real estate projects in Abu Dhabi for a total investment of $2 billion.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd will provide Aabar with funding, while China State Construction will be the contractor for the projects, China State Construction said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)