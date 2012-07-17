* Construction company offering shares at 7 pct-9.9 pct
discount
* Block deal comes after rally in China State Construction
shares
HONG KONG, July 17 China State Construction
International Holdings Ltd plans to raise about $201
million in a Hong Kong share offering, looking to benefit from a
rally that has pushed the stock up by more than 50 percent so
far this year.
The company, controlled by state-owned China State
Construction Engineering Corp, is offering 200
million new shares, with an indicative range of HK$7.57 to
HK$7.81 each, said a source with direct knowledge of the plan
who was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The offer price is equivalent to a discount of 7 percent to
9.9 percent to the stock's closing price of HK$8.4. The shares
have jumped about 54 percent since the beginning of the year,
reaching a 12-month high on Monday.
By comparison, the Hang Seng property and construction index
was up about 15 percent so far in 2012.
The Chinese construction and civil engineering company plans
to use the proceeds from the stock sale to fund its expansion in
mainland China, the source said.
The deal size may be increased by as much as $100 million to
meet additional demand from investors, according to the source.
BNP Paribas and Citigroup were hired as
joint bookrunners for the deal.