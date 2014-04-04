(Adds forecast, details about results and share move)
April 4 Solar panels maker China Sunergy Co Ltd
forecast higher shipments for the year, after strong
sales in its domestic market helped it post a smaller
fourth-quarter loss.
The company's shares were up 7 percent in premarket trading.
China Sunergy, which has not made a profit in the past
eleven quarters, said it expects its shipments to rise to
750-800 megawatts this year, from 577.4 MW in 2013.
"For 2014, we anticipate a healthy pricing environment, and
we are seeing a clearer path toward our return to earning
positive net profits and cash flows," Chief Executive Stephen
Cai said in a statement.
The solar industry is coming out of a four-year slump,
helped by subsidies for solar power in Japan and China's
ambitious target to install 14.5 GW of solar generating capacity
this year.
Asia was China Sunergy's largest market in the fourth
quarter, accounting for 67 percent of total revenue, which more
than doubled to $125.5 million. China alone made up for more
than 56 percent.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $13.2
million, or 89 cents per American Depository Share (ADS) in the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $70.5 million, or $5.27 per
ADS, a year earlier.
Shipments more than doubled to 235.8 MW in the quarter. The
company said it expects to ship 130-140 MW of solar products in
a seasonally weak first quarter.
The company's shares were up at $5.40 before the bell after
closing at $5.04 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)